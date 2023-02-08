Intrust Bank NA Reduces Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Intrust Bank NA trimmed its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 17.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $959,460,000 after purchasing an additional 943,279 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Eaton by 339.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,383,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $678,220,000 after buying an additional 4,158,351 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 7.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,617,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $548,918,000 after acquiring an additional 247,215 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 15.2% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,896,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,418,000 after acquiring an additional 381,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 7.8% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,638,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,408,000 after purchasing an additional 190,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $174.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.18.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of ETN stock opened at $164.49 on Wednesday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $122.50 and a 12-month high of $167.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $65.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.15.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

