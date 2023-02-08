Investors Buy High Volume of Royal Caribbean Cruises Put Options (NYSE:RCL)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 75,764 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 189% compared to the average daily volume of 26,203 put options.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 522,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $31,979,755.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,962,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,344,770,549.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,007,968 shares of company stock worth $60,959,468. 9.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 32.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 86.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

RCL traded down $1.17 on Wednesday, hitting $72.84. 4,014,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,260,438. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.26 and its 200-day moving average is $50.68. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12 month low of $31.09 and a 12 month high of $90.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 2.48.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.25. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 72.62% and a negative net margin of 41.73%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($4.78) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 165.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post -7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RCL. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.93.

Royal Caribbean Group operates a fleet of cruise ships. It also operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands.

