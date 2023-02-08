iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stock Holdings Reduced by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC cut its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 592,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,417 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $57,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.2% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 130,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,614,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,527,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,482,469,000 after buying an additional 6,127,129 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 52.1% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 138,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,101,000 after buying an additional 47,507 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

AGG stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.06. The stock had a trading volume of 392,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,032,520. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.76. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.20 and a 1-year high of $111.17.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

