iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Shares Acquired by Townsend & Associates Inc

Townsend & Associates Inc increased its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the quarter. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF accounts for 1.3% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $2,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 23,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 24.5% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,607. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $85.43 and a twelve month high of $114.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.21.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

