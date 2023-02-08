iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Shares Acquired by Capasso Planning Partners LLC

Capasso Planning Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,152,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 212.1% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter.
iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $22.96. The stock had a trading volume of 54,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,464. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.65. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $26.14.
iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
