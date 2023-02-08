iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Shares Acquired by Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 154.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,402,000 after purchasing an additional 22,482 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 422.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,035,000 after purchasing an additional 10,074 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF alerts:

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA IGM traded down $4.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $326.12. The company had a trading volume of 4,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,414. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a fifty-two week low of $261.80 and a fifty-two week high of $402.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $296.70 and its 200 day moving average is $301.43.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.