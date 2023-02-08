iShares Gold Strategy ETF (BATS:IAUF) Shares Up 0.3%

iShares Gold Strategy ETF (BATS:IAUF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $56.41 and last traded at $56.33. 2,822 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $56.17.

iShares Gold Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.76 and its 200 day moving average is $53.29.

Institutional Trading of iShares Gold Strategy ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Strategy ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in iShares Gold Strategy ETF by 93.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 11,336 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at $9,712,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Strategy ETF by 242.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after buying an additional 36,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares Gold Strategy ETF by 117.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter.

