iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp trimmed its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. BTS Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MBB traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.84. 94,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,942,957. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.43. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $105.20.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a $0.243 dividend. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.