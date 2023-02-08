iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USMV. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 118.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,604,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,357,000 after purchasing an additional 7,930,452 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,572,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,683,000 after purchasing an additional 39,984 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,462.3% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,403,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,305,304 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $325,088,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,995,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,976,000 after purchasing an additional 23,435 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.17. 4,046,685 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.95.

