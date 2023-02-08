iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Stock Holdings Cut by Sanford Advisory Services LLC

Sanford Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 465,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,921 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises about 8.8% of Sanford Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sanford Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $30,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USMV. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 118.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,604,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,357,000 after acquiring an additional 7,930,452 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,462.3% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,403,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,305,304 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $325,088,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $117,520,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 565.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 630,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,240,000 after purchasing an additional 535,415 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS USMV opened at $73.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.95. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

