iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 94.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 52,618 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,660,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $603,643,000 after acquiring an additional 31,422,045 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12,616.2% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,756,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,279,086,000 after buying an additional 7,695,017 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 853,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,620,000 after buying an additional 5,358,090 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 33.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,856,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $991,900,000 after buying an additional 1,452,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,521,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,140,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,503 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $193.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,762,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,780,701. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $182.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.76. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $212.25.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

