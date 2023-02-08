iSign Solutions (OTCMKTS:ISGN) Shares Down 20%

iSign Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISGN – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 20% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28. 101 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average of $0.57.

iSign Solutions, Inc is a software company. It provides digital transaction management software, enabling companies to achieve a paperless and secure workflow through electronic business processes by providing electronic signature technologies, such as handwritten, biometric, click-to-sign, signature verification, cryptography, and the use of audit trails in order to show the signer’s intent.

