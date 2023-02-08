Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $3.21 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,609 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 8.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 9,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Target in the third quarter valued at about $329,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Target by 17.4% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 174,767 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,934,000 after purchasing an additional 25,873 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Target by 5.0% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 10,904 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners boosted its holdings in Target by 6.5% during the third quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 1,796 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Target stock opened at $174.03 on Wednesday. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $254.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.38.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Target’s payout ratio is 59.18%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays began coverage on Target in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Target in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.34.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

