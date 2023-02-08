Jacobi Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,548 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PWR. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services by 417.2% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 814.3% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.92.

Quanta Services stock opened at $153.57 on Wednesday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.00 and a fifty-two week high of $155.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.41 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 10.92%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc is engaged in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It is operated through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility & Infrastructure Solutions.

