Jefferies Financial Group Increases Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target to C$47.00

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Spin Master from C$65.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TD Securities upgraded Spin Master from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Spin Master from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, CIBC lowered Spin Master from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$62.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$52.22.

Spin Master Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:TOY traded up C$0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$37.63. The stock had a trading volume of 40,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,824. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$33.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$39.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75. Spin Master has a 12-month low of C$30.63 and a 12-month high of C$51.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Spin Master

In other Spin Master news, Senior Officer Laura Henderson sold 2,421 shares of Spin Master stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.98, for a total value of C$77,414.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,907 shares in the company, valued at C$156,907.21. Also, Senior Officer Fredrik Lennart Loving sold 3,693 shares of Spin Master stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.89, for a total value of C$117,783.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$117,783.80.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

