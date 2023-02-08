Jet Protocol (JET) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $70,458.34

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. During the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $15.46 million and $70,458.34 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00009986 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00051080 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00030516 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001976 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00019112 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004411 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000181 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.07 or 0.00226229 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

JET is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00873071 USD and is up 0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $49,929.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

