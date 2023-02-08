JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.03-$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $78.00 million-$79.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $81.07 million. JFrog also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.18-$0.20 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FROG. Bank of America raised JFrog from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on JFrog in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on JFrog from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of JFrog from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.45.

Shares of NASDAQ FROG traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.00. 1,216,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 881,654. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.71. JFrog has a 1 year low of $16.36 and a 1 year high of $28.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.37 and a beta of 0.47.

In related news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 292,609 shares in the company, valued at $6,873,385.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other JFrog news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total value of $140,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 292,609 shares in the company, valued at $6,873,385.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Yossi Sela sold 34,529 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $730,978.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,815,666.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 267,076 shares of company stock worth $6,146,984. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 178.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 49,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 31,900 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of JFrog by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of JFrog by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 14,881 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JFrog by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of JFrog by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 13,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

