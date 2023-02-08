JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.03 to $0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $78 million to $79 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $80.99 million. JFrog also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.18-$0.20 EPS.

JFrog Trading Down 2.3 %

FROG stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,216,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,654. JFrog has a 1 year low of $16.36 and a 1 year high of $28.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.37 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.71.

Get JFrog alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FROG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of JFrog from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of JFrog from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of JFrog from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.45.

Insider Activity at JFrog

Institutional Trading of JFrog

In other JFrog news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 29,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $745,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,336,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,413,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other JFrog news, Director Frederic Simon sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $1,035,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,477,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,083,624.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 29,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $745,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 7,336,542 shares in the company, valued at $183,413,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 267,076 shares of company stock worth $6,146,984. 33.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FROG. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of JFrog by 291.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 54,493 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of JFrog by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of JFrog by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,056,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,801,000 after acquiring an additional 184,093 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JFrog by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of JFrog by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 246,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after acquiring an additional 84,571 shares in the last quarter. 53.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JFrog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.