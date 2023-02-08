Kering (EPA:KER) PT Set at €625.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) has been assigned a €625.00 ($672.04) price objective by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.00% from the company’s current price.

KER has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €540.00 ($580.65) price target on Kering in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays set a €610.00 ($655.91) price objective on Kering in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €660.00 ($709.68) price target on Kering in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €620.00 ($666.67) price target on Kering in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €565.00 ($607.53) price objective on Kering in a research note on Thursday, November 24th.

Kering stock opened at €573.40 ($616.56) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €527.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of €515.50. Kering has a fifty-two week low of €231.35 ($248.76) and a fifty-two week high of €417.40 ($448.82).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

