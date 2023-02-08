KeyCorp Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $23.70 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $23.00. The consensus estimate for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s current full-year earnings is $23.72 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s FY2024 earnings at $26.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $30.25 EPS.

TMO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $693.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $613.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $661.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $647.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $583.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $228.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $564.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $550.57. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52 week low of $475.77 and a 52 week high of $618.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 15.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.54 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thermo Fisher Scientific

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 168.1% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,014,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,094,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,989 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 394.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,110,504 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $563,237,000 after buying an additional 886,075 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $433,169,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 416.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 651,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $353,799,000 after purchasing an additional 525,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth $209,946,000. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total transaction of $584,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,579.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total transaction of $112,278.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,600.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total value of $584,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,579.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,175 shares of company stock worth $3,566,617. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.81%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Featured Stories

