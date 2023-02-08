Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Raises Dividend to $0.36 Per Share

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Kforce has raised its dividend payment by an average of 18.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Kforce has a payout ratio of 27.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kforce to earn $3.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.5%.

Kforce Stock Performance

KFRC traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.76. The stock had a trading volume of 4,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,961. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.79. Kforce has a 52 week low of $49.35 and a 52 week high of $78.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kforce ( NASDAQ:KFRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $419.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.51 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 42.27% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kforce will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of Kforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kforce

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Kforce by 14.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Kforce by 23.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Kforce by 122.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 8,827 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Kforce by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 3,721 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kforce by 54.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

About Kforce

(Get Rating)

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

Further Reading

