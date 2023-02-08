Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Raises Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,407 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.6% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,323 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 14.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,312 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 6.7% in the second quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 10,861 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.6% in the second quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,196 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 4.8% in the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 16,408 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $416,599.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 224,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,942.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Up 2.4 %

F opened at $13.45 on Wednesday. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.48. The company has a market capitalization of $54.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.52.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.09). Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 17.45% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $41.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently -117.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on F shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.81.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

