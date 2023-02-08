Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO – Get Rating) shares rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €9.90 ($10.65) and last traded at €9.89 ($10.63). Approximately 327,718 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 600,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at €9.88 ($10.62).

KCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.30 ($11.08) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Oddo Bhf set a €8.00 ($8.60) target price on Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Warburg Research set a €11.00 ($11.83) price target on Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.40 ($13.33) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Friday, November 4th.

The firm has a market cap of $972.06 million and a P/E ratio of 2.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €9.41 and its 200 day moving average price is €8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.16, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through three segments: Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals EU, and Kloeckner Metals Non-EU. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

