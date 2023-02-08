Knowles (KN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 9th. Analysts expect Knowles to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Knowles Stock Performance

Shares of KN opened at $19.08 on Wednesday. Knowles has a 12 month low of $11.57 and a 12 month high of $23.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Knowles

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KN. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Knowles by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 21,686 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,938 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles during the 3rd quarter valued at about $318,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles during the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Knowles by 342.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 10,281 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Knowles Company Profile

KN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Knowles to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Knowles in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.10.

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

