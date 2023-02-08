KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.36

Shares of KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$10.36 and traded as low as C$10.15. KP Tissue shares last traded at C$10.16, with a volume of 1,500 shares.

KPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of KP Tissue from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC reduced their price target on KP Tissue from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on KP Tissue from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$101.49 million and a P/E ratio of 92.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.36.

KP Tissue ( TSE:KPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.13) by C($0.50). The firm had revenue of C$427.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$423.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KP Tissue Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. KP Tissue’s dividend payout ratio is currently 654.55%.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

