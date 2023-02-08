Legacy Advisors LLC Acquires 764 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in Medpace by 12.1% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 183,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,028,000 after purchasing an additional 19,884 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $234.73 on Wednesday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.94 and a 12 month high of $241.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 1.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Medpace Profile

MEDP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Medpace from $217.00 to $226.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th.

(Get Rating)

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.