Legacy Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,169 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FIS. Dodge & Cox purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $572,490,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 580.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,405,927 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $181,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052,313 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,668,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $794,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,495 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,076,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $923,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 20,630.7% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 986,365 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,420,000 after acquiring an additional 981,607 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $75.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.78 and a 200-day moving average of $78.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $44.65 billion, a PE ratio of 49.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.82. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.53 and a 1-year high of $116.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

FIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $98.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.96.

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Merchant segment focuses on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.