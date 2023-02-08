Legacy Advisors LLC Buys 1,245 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,389 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the second quarter worth $479,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 14.8% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 2,549.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 570,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,358,000 after buying an additional 549,051 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the third quarter worth $2,295,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the third quarter worth $1,762,000. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSGP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.75.

CoStar Group Price Performance

About CoStar Group

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $77.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.88. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.00 and a 1-year high of $85.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 15.36, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

