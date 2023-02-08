Legacy Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 12,662 Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 22.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 158,678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 29,108 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 36.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 27,379 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 32.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 777,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,917,000 after acquiring an additional 190,343 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 54.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 22,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,572,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $196,054,000 after acquiring an additional 294,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $11.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.28 and its 200-day moving average is $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.82. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $22.26.

In related news, Director Samuel N. Liberatore sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $84,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,231.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

KTOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Noble Financial decreased their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.43.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

