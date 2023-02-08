Legacy Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Legacy Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Corteva by 244.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,133,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,615,000 after buying an additional 1,513,063 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,030,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,885,000 after buying an additional 1,192,696 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Corteva by 691.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,301,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,376,000 after buying an additional 1,136,916 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Corteva by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,649,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,457,000 after buying an additional 1,073,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,447,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:CTVA opened at $60.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.84. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.01 and a 52 week high of $68.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.79.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTVA has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Corteva from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Loop Capital lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.53.

About Corteva

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment is engaged in the developing and supplying of advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.