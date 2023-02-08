Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) PT Lowered to GBX 285 at Morgan Stanley

Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from GBX 295 ($3.55) to GBX 285 ($3.43) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

LGGNY has been the topic of several other reports. BNP Paribas raised Legal & General Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America cut Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 390 ($4.69) to GBX 397 ($4.77) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Legal & General Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.25.

Legal & General Group Stock Performance

LGGNY stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,746. Legal & General Group has a 12 month low of $11.18 and a 12 month high of $19.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.56 and its 200-day moving average is $14.91.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc engages in the provision of risk, savings and investment management products and services. It operates through the following segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR); Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM); Legal & General Capital (LGC); and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

