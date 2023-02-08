Lido Staked ETH (stETH) Price Reaches $1,624.68 on Top Exchanges

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. Over the last seven days, Lido Staked ETH has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Lido Staked ETH token can now be purchased for about $1,624.68 or 0.07084249 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lido Staked ETH has a market cap of $5.67 billion and $19.89 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Lido Staked ETH

Lido Staked ETH’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 5,069,277 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,487,728 tokens. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. Lido Staked ETH’s official website is lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi.

Buying and Selling Lido Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 5,065,400.07724437 with 3,487,728 in circulation. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,647.48000265 USD and is up 2.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $38,447,484.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido Staked ETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lido Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

