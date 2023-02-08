Liquity USD Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges (LUSD)

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 8th. Over the last week, Liquity USD has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. One Liquity USD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004448 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Liquity USD has a total market capitalization of $226.81 million and $1.30 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Liquity USD Profile

Liquity USD’s genesis date was April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 226,657,889 tokens. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity USD’s official website is www.liquity.org.

Buying and Selling Liquity USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

