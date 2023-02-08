Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Tops $0.0037

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 8th. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $2.89 million and approximately $120.50 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 776,294,481 coins and its circulating supply is 775,603,700 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh.
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
