Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Tops $0.0037

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 8th. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $2.89 million and approximately $120.50 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 776,294,481 coins and its circulating supply is 775,603,700 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 776,233,543.7084944 with 775,603,699.9584944 in circulation. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00350818 USD and is down -5.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $112.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

