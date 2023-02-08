Lithium Americas Corp. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.19) Per Share (TSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Scotiabank issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Lithium Americas in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 1st. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.19) for the year. The consensus estimate for Lithium Americas’ current full-year earnings is $0.80 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Lithium Americas’ FY2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Lithium Americas from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$35.00 target price on the stock.

LAC stock opened at C$34.68 on Monday. Lithium Americas has a 52-week low of C$23.80 and a 52-week high of C$50.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$29.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$33.53. The company has a quick ratio of 52.06, a current ratio of 52.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.84.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

