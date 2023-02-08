LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) Shares Down 5%

LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.76 and last traded at $0.95. 412,362 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 1,123,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

LiveXLive Media Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $74.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average is $0.82.

About LiveXLive Media

LiveXLive Media, Inc is a digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

