LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Director Sells $28,342,635.60 in Stock

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 502,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $28,342,635.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,161,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,688,183.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Holdings L.P. Valueact also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 8th, Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 371,976 shares of LKQ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $20,797,178.16.

On Friday, February 3rd, Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 383,088 shares of LKQ stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $22,127,162.88.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 579,238 shares of LKQ stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total value of $33,526,295.44.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,548,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,259. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.56. The firm has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.37. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.36 and a fifty-two week high of $59.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LKQ. Raymond James lifted their price objective on LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on LKQ to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 255.7% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,005,709 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,715,000 after purchasing an additional 122,297 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 347,786 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,575,000 after purchasing an additional 159,849 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new position in LKQ during the fourth quarter worth about $449,000. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

