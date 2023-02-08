Longboat Energy (LON:LBE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $16.00

Shares of Longboat Energy plc (LON:LBE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 16 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 15.75 ($0.19), with a volume of 531276 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.75 ($0.21).
Longboat Energy Stock Down 11.3 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 18.76 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 31.20. The firm has a market cap of £8.93 million and a P/E ratio of -1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.83.
About Longboat Energy
Longboat Energy plc, a full-cycle North Sea-focused E&P company, focuses on acquiring oil and gas assets in Norway and the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
