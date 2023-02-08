Longboat Energy (LON:LBE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $16.00

Shares of Longboat Energy plc (LON:LBE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 16 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 15.75 ($0.19), with a volume of 531276 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.75 ($0.21).

Longboat Energy Stock Down 11.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 18.76 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 31.20. The firm has a market cap of £8.93 million and a P/E ratio of -1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.83.

About Longboat Energy

(Get Rating)

Longboat Energy plc, a full-cycle North Sea-focused E&P company, focuses on acquiring oil and gas assets in Norway and the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Longboat Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longboat Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.