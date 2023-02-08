LooksRare (LOOKS) Price Hits $0.29 on Major Exchanges

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. One LooksRare token can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00001279 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LooksRare has a market cap of $137.88 million and approximately $33.27 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LooksRare has traded up 54.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.73 or 0.00442081 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000108 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,738.77 or 0.29284259 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.98 or 0.00421440 BTC.

LooksRare Profile

LooksRare’s launch date was December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 622,247,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 469,539,052 tokens. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LooksRare is looksrare.org.

Buying and Selling LooksRare

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.Discord”

