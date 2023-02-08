Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Position Increased by Humankind Investments LLC

Humankind Investments LLC increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,516 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 106,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 7,501 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,037,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 252,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 49,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,567,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,671,000 after purchasing an additional 44,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lumen Technologies

In other news, Director Steven T. Clontz bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.34 per share, for a total transaction of $26,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 340,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,815,754.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lumen Technologies Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NYSE LUMN opened at $4.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $12.87.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.25 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.44.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

