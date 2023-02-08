Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Lumen Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:LUMN traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.89. The stock had a trading volume of 84,974,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,149,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Lumen Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.74 and a 52 week high of $12.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Steven T. Clontz acquired 5,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.34 per share, with a total value of $26,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 340,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,815,754.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lumen Technologies

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 12.1% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 24,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 7.5% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 34,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 19.8% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 7.9% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 18,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LUMN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $6.25 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.19.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

