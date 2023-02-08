Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Lumen Technologies Price Performance
NYSE:LUMN traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.89. The stock had a trading volume of 84,974,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,149,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Lumen Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.74 and a 52 week high of $12.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Steven T. Clontz acquired 5,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.34 per share, with a total value of $26,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 340,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,815,754.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lumen Technologies
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LUMN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $6.25 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.19.
About Lumen Technologies
Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lumen Technologies (LUMN)
- Will The Pullback In Paycom Payoff For Investors?
- TJX Among Apparel Retailers All Dressed Up & Ready For Growth
- Daqo New Energy Charged Up For New Highs
- No Spice In Chipotle Results, Is Now The Time To Buy?
- V.F. Corporation Is A High-Yield Bargain Despite Dividend Cut
Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.