LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $109.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LYB. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.37.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $100.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.04. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $71.46 and a 1-year high of $117.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.75 and a 200-day moving average of $84.58. The company has a market capitalization of $32.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.23.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 32.96%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.63 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,033.3% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,006.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

