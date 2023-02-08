Manifold Finance Trading Up 5.9% Over Last Week (FOLD)

Manifold Finance (FOLD) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. One Manifold Finance token can now be bought for approximately $30.67 or 0.00133872 BTC on exchanges. Manifold Finance has a total market capitalization of $133.07 million and approximately $2.61 million worth of Manifold Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Manifold Finance has traded up 5.9% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Manifold Finance Token Profile

Manifold Finance’s genesis date was May 27th, 2021. Manifold Finance’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. Manifold Finance’s official Twitter account is @foldfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Manifold Finance’s official website is manifoldfinance.com.

Manifold Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Manifold is a multi-protocol middleware solution to improve connectivity between DeFi products.YCabal creates a virtualized mempool (i.e. a MEV-relay network) that aggregates transactions (batching), such transactions include:Users can opt-in and send transactions to YCabal and in return for not having to pay for gas for their transaction, Manifold Finance batch process it and take the arbitrage profit from it. Risk by inventory price risk is carried by a Vault, where Vault depositers are returned the profit the YCabal realizes.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manifold Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Manifold Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Manifold Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

