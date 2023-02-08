Marlowe (LON:MRL) Trading Down 1.6%

Marlowe plc (LON:MRLGet Rating) fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 486.14 ($5.84) and last traded at GBX 498 ($5.99). 244,007 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 350,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 506 ($6.08).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,160 ($13.94) target price on shares of Marlowe in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.53, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £477.49 million and a P/E ratio of 48,400.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 477.33 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 642.55.

In other Marlowe news, insider Charles Skinner purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 500 ($6.01) per share, for a total transaction of £100,000 ($120,206.76).

Marlowe plc provides compliance services and software in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Testing, Inspection & Certification. It offers health and safety, HR and employment law compliance, occupational health, and risk management software; a range of fire safety and security services; and integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, monitoring, wastewater, and engineering services.

