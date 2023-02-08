Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Mattel had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Mattel updated its FY23 guidance to $1.10-1.20 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $1.10-$1.20 EPS.

Mattel Price Performance

Mattel stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.50. 3,629,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,084,895. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Mattel has a twelve month low of $16.21 and a twelve month high of $26.99. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mattel during the first quarter worth $86,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Mattel during the 3rd quarter worth $241,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Mattel by 5.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in Mattel by 19.5% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Mattel

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Mattel from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Mattel in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Mattel from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mattel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Mattel to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mattel currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

Featured Articles

