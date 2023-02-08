Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.10-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.66. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Mattel also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.10-1.20 EPS.

Mattel Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MAT traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.50. 3,629,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,084,895. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.96. Mattel has a fifty-two week low of $16.21 and a fifty-two week high of $26.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.17.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.11). Mattel had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Mattel will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mattel

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MAT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mattel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Mattel in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Mattel from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Mattel from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Mattel to $22.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mattel presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAT. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Mattel by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 22,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mattel in the first quarter valued at about $395,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 43.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,817 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Mattel during the first quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Mattel by 50.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares during the period. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mattel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

Recommended Stories

