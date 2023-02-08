Matthew Cole Sells 835 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Stock

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) SVP Matthew Cole sold 835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.64, for a total transaction of $223,479.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,255.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Littelfuse Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of LFUS stock traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $269.57. 105,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,494. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $238.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.55. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.19 and a 12-month high of $281.78.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $613.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.85 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 13.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Littelfuse in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 370.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Littelfuse in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 77.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Littelfuse during the second quarter worth $46,000. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LFUS. Cowen lowered Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Littelfuse from $254.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Littelfuse from $258.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Littelfuse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.20.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Transportation, and Industrial. The Electronics segment covers a broad range of end markets, including industrial motor drives and power conversion, automotive electronics, electric vehicle and related infrastructure, power supplies, data centers and telecommunications, medical devices, alternative energy and energy storage, building and home automation, appliances, and mobile electronics.

