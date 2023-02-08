Mawson Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:WIZP) versus Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) Head-To-Head Comparison

Mawson Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:WIZP – Get Rating) and Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mawson Infrastructure Group and Ono Pharmaceutical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Mawson Infrastructure Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mawson Infrastructure Group N/A N/A -$3.45 million ($0.33) -1.67 Ono Pharmaceutical $3.22 billion 3.40 $716.61 million $1.46 14.58

Ono Pharmaceutical has higher revenue and earnings than Mawson Infrastructure Group. Mawson Infrastructure Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ono Pharmaceutical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

0.0% of Ono Pharmaceutical shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group and Ono Pharmaceutical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mawson Infrastructure Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Ono Pharmaceutical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Mawson Infrastructure Group and Ono Pharmaceutical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mawson Infrastructure Group N/A N/A -85.32% Ono Pharmaceutical 22.43% 12.56% 11.18%

Volatility and Risk

Mawson Infrastructure Group has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ono Pharmaceutical has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ono Pharmaceutical beats Mawson Infrastructure Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group

(Get Rating)

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

About Ono Pharmaceutical

(Get Rating)

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. It offers OPDIVO intravenous infusions for the treatment of malignant tumors; KYPROLIS for intravenous injection; EMEND capsules/PROEMEND intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; DEMSER capsules for improvement of the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and MEKTOVI, VELEXBRU, and ADLUMIZ tablets, as well as BRAFTOVI capsules for malignant tumors. The company also provides GLACTIV and FORXIGA tablets for type 2 diabetes; FORXIGA tablets for the treatment of diabetes; ONOACT injections for tachyarrhythmia; OPALMON tablets to treat peripheral circulatory disorder; CORALAN for treatment of chronic heart failure; ORENCIA injections for rheumatoid arthritis; RIVASTACH patches for Alzheimer's disease; ONGENTYS tablets for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PARSABIV, an intravenous injection for dialysis patients; STAYBLA tablets for overactive bladder; ONON capsules and dry syrups for bronchial asthma and allergic rhinitis; and JOYCLU intra-articular injection for the improvement of joint function, as well as RECALBON tablets for osteoporosis. In addition, it is developing products for esophageal, urothelial carcinoma, Hodgkin's lymphoma, ovarian, bladder, prostate, hepatocellular carcinoma, pancreatic, biliary tract, virus positive/negative solid carcinoma, gastric, esophageal, urothelial, hepatocellular, thyroid, colorectal, melanoma, acute myeloid leukemia, non-small cell lung cancer, primary central nervous system lymphoma, myelodysplastic syndrome, polymyositis/dermatomyositis, tachyarrhythmia, pemphigus, generalized scleroderma, enthesopathy, diabetic polyneuropathy, neurodegenerative, autoimmune, narcolepsy, and thrombosis. The company was founded in 1717 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.