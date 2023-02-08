Mcashchain Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $55.26 Million (MCASH)

Mcashchain (MCASH) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. In the last seven days, Mcashchain has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. Mcashchain has a total market cap of $55.26 million and approximately $4.17 worth of Mcashchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mcashchain token can currently be purchased for $0.0851 or 0.00000371 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Mcashchain

Mcashchain’s launch date was June 26th, 2019. Mcashchain’s total supply is 986,303,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 649,521,937 tokens. Mcashchain’s official Twitter account is @mcashchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mcashchain’s official message board is medium.com/mcashchain. Mcashchain’s official website is www.mcash.network.

Mcashchain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mcashchain (MCASH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Beacon Chain (BEP2) platform. Users are able to generate MCASH through the process of mining. Mcashchain has a current supply of 986,303,858 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mcashchain is 0.08614627 USD and is up 1.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mcash.network/.”

