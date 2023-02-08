Medicenna Therapeutics (TSE:MDNA) Stock Price Up 4%

Shares of Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (TSE:MDNA – Get Rating) were up 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.04 and last traded at C$1.04. Approximately 20,615 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 29,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.00.

Separately, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$2.00 price target on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Medicenna Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.57.

The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of C$72.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.77 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.03.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., an immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

